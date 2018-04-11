Catholic World News

The Church in Mexico urges Catholics to vote but endorses no candidates

April 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Even behind the scenes, neither the Mexican Episcopal Conference nor Church leaders representing individual dioceses appear willing to throw their weight behind any presidential hopefuls this election cycle,” according to the report. “Observers say this is mostly because none of the candidates are particularly attractive to the Church.”

