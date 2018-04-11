Catholic World News

Cruz presses Zuckerberg on alleged censorship of Catholic, conservative speech

April 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said that Facebook had “initially shut down a Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day page, and blocked a post from a Fox News reporter as well as over two dozen Catholic pages,” according to the report.

