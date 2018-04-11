Catholic World News

April 11, 2018

» Continue to this story on BusinessMirror

CWN Editor's Note: BusinessMirror is a Philippine financial newspaper; Intramuros is the historic walled city within Manila.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!