Bishop Rhoades discusses vocations, Notre Dame, Blessed Solanus Casey, and today’s youth

April 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Under his leadership, the number of seminarians in the Diocese of Fort Wayne —South Bend has increased from 15 to 30. “I will be ordaining five priests in June,” he said. “That is the most that have been ordained here in over 40 years.”

