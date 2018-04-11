Catholic World News

Catholic, Jewish, and other faith groups oppose Trump administration in travel ban case

April 11, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Having once borne the brunt of severe discriminatory treatment, particularly in the immigration context, the Catholic Church will not sit silent while others suffer on account of their religion,” stated the legal brief signed by the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Catholic Charities USA, and the Catholic Legal Immigration Network.

