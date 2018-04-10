Catholic World News

New York’s Governor Cuomo extracts $3 billion for state from Catholic charity

April 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York has persuaded the administrators of Fidelis Care, a Catholic medical foundation, to contribute more than $3 billion to the state. The governor argued that Fidelis—which is being sold to Centene—owes that money to the state because the non-profit drew most of its income from state-subsidized insurance funds. “By that logic,” a Wall Street Journal analysis observes, “the state could skim the savings accounts of public employees when they retire.”

