Syrian prelate charges Russia, US are prolonging fighting

April 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georges Khazen, the apostolic vicar of Aleppo, has charged that the world’s great powers—particularly Russia and the US—are determined to destroy Syria. He said that leading international powers are “increasingly bent on finding a pretext to launch even harsher interventions and to prolong fighting” for their own geopolitical ends.

