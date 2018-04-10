Catholic World News

Pope underlines importance of Missionaries of Mercy

April 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis told the Missionaries of Mercy that their work is vital, since “both the Church and the world today are in particular need of mercy so that the unity desired by God in Christ may prevail over the negative action of the Evil One.”

