Catholic World News

USCCB president welcomes new apostolic exhortation

April 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is seeking to “repropose the call to holiness in a practical way for our own time,” said Cardinal Daniel DiNardo.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

