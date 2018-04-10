Catholic World News

Pope’s prayer intention for April: for those who have responsibility in economic matters

April 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Pope's Worldwide Prayer Network

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s prayer intention is “that economists may have the courage to reject any economy of exclusion and know how to open new paths.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!