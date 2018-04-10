Catholic World News

Conservative Protestant colleges fear eventual loss of federal funds over LGBT issues

April 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Every single Christian institution is wondering about that, and thinking, ‘What happens if we lose government funding?’” said one theology professor. A college’s finance officer added, “The fear is so large in many institutions because 40 or 50 or maybe even 60% of their budgets are really coming from the federal government.”

