Colombian bishop decries effects of oil spill

April 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Hundreds of fishermen cannot return to work,” and “about 50 families of farmers have been forced to move away,” according to the report on the spill, for which officials of the state-run oil company face possible criminal charges.

