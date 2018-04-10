Catholic World News

South Korean bishops petition constitutional court to uphold abortion ban

April 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “The Church strongly objects to the killing of an innocent life,” said Archbishop Hyginus Kim Hee-joong of Kwangju, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea. “That cannot be justified under any circumstances regardless of cause.”

