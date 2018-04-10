Catholic World News

As Palestinian Christians flee Gaza, priest expresses grave concern

April 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Gaza’s residents “live like it’s an open air prison since we can’t leave,” said the sole parish priest there. “We can’t visit relatives, look for work, medicine or good hospitals on the outside.”

