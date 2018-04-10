Catholic World News

Ontario: case of priest accused of $500,000 fraud heading to trial

April 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on London Free Press

CWN Editor's Note: The Chaldean Catholic priest was charged following the disappearance of money from a trust fund for refugees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!