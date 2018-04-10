Catholic World News

Pope Francis condemns chemical weapons attack in Syria

April 10, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Nothing, nothing, can justify the use of such instruments of destruction against defenseless people and populations,” the Pope said following the recitation of the Regina Coeli on Divine Mercy Sunday as he called for prayer for the Syrian people.

