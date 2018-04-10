Catholic World News
Pope emphasizes importance of Sacrament of Reconciliation
April 10, 2018
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: On the Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday), Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Square (video, booklet).The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
