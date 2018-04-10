Catholic World News

April 10, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On the Second Sunday of Easter (Divine Mercy Sunday), Pope Francis celebrated Mass in St. Peter’s Square (video, booklet).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!