Vatican diplomat, recalled last September, will face child-pornography charges

April 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A Vatican diplomat who was recalled from the apostolic nunciature in Washington, DC, last year has been arrested by Vatican police and faces charges of child pornography. Msgr. Carlo Alberto Capella—who was wanted by police in Canada on similar charges—will face trial before a Vatican tribunal.

