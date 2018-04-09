Catholic World News

‘Gaudete et Exsultate’: Pope issues apostolic exhortation on the call to holiness in today’s world

April 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The new apostolic exhortation has five chapters: “the call to holiness,” “two subtle enemies of holiness” (a reference to contemporary Gnosticism and Pelagianism), “in the light of the Master,” “signs of holiness in today’s world,” and “spiritual combat, vigilance, and discernment.”

