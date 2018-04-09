Catholic World News

Pope thanks foundress of Latin American study center

April 09, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis praised the work of Henryane de Chaponay, who founded the Centre d’Étude du développement en Amérique latine (Study Center for Development in Latin America, CEDAL.)

