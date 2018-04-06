Catholic World News

Canadian prelate withholds funds from controversial development program

April 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Richard Smith of Edmonton has decided to withhold funds from the Canadian Catholic Organization for Development and Peace (CCOPD)—an official program of the Canadian bishops’ conference—after finding that the CCOPD subsidizes many groups that clash with Church teachings, particularly on issues involving the right to life. The archbishop said that funding for CCOPD would be restored only when he is assured that the money “will be used only by agencies whose mission, values and practices cohere with the teachings of the Catholic Church.”

