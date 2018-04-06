Catholic World News

Australian archbishop warns Church faces attack, cites questions on confessional seal

April 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on CNSNews

CWN Editor's Note: In his Easter homily Archbishop Anthony Fisher of Sydney warned Australian Catholics that “powerful interests” are attacking the Church. The archbishop said that Catholics face a drive to exclude them from public life. He took special note of the questions that have been raised about the confessional seal, and promised that “priests will, we know, suffer punishment, even martyrdom, rather than break the seal of confession.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!