Quebec’s bishops discuss ordination of married men

April 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Quebec have discussed the possibility of ordaining married men to the priesthood, as a remedy for the shortage of active priests. Bishop Marc Pelchat, a Quebec auxiliary, said that the topic arose at a session on future plans for the Church.

