Catholic World News

Pope sends videomessage to Spanish religious

April 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking of the declining number of vocations, the Pope said that “we cannot limit ourselves to complaining” or “regrets for past glories, when the Lord tells us to look ahead and see what we have to do.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

