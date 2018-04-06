Catholic World News

Jerusalem archbishop creates parish for migrants, refugees

April 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The new parish “will take care of all the pastoral, sacramental and formative aspects of refugees and migrants in the territory of Israel,” Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzaballa stated.

