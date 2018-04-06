Catholic World News

+Ignatius Peter VIII Abdalahad, 87

April 06, 2018

Patriarch Ignatius Peter VIII Abdalahad, who led the Syriac Catholic Church from 2001 to 2008, died on April 4 at the Jerusalem hospital where he was receiving chemotherapy. He was 87.

Born in Aleppo in 1930, Peter Gregory Abdalahad was ordained to the priesthood in 1954 and to the episcopate in 1996. As a bishop, he ministered to Syriac Catholics in Jerusalem until his election as patriarch. Following his resignation in 2008, he retired to Bethlehem.

The Syriac Catholic Church is an Eastern Catholic church in full communion with the Holy See. Its headquarters are in Beirut.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!