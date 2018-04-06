Catholic World News
Sweden’s Lund cathedral to host first Catholic Mass since Reformation
April 06, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis prayed at the cathedral during his 2016 apostolic journey to Sweden.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
