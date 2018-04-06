Catholic World News

Cardinal Keith O’Brien asked for forgiveness in his will, mourners told

April 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Quoting St. Patrick’s Confessions, Cardinal Vincent Nichols preached, “It is with fear and trembling that I should be awaiting the verdict that’s coming to me on that (judgment) day, when none of us can go absent or run for cover; and when every last one of us will have to answer for even our smallest sins at the court of Christ the Lord.”

