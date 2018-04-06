Catholic World News

Putin calls Ecumenical Patriarch, thanks him for ‘advancing Orthodox unity’

April 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The Russian president also told Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy, of “the great respect that the Russian people have for the Mother Church of Constantinople.”

