Catholic World News
Latvia: state allocates 1 million euros for restoration, preservation of 28 Christian sites
April 06, 2018
» Continue to this story on Servizio Informazione Religiosa
CWN Editor's Note: The Baltic nation of 1.9 million is 34% Lutheran, 25% Catholic, and 19% Orthodox.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!