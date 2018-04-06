Catholic World News

Alfie Evans’ mom: hospital plans to remove baby’s life support

April 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on LifeSite News

CWN Editor's Note: The child suffers from a neurodegenerative condition; the hospital, according to the report, will remove life support on April 6.

