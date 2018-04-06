Catholic World News

Armenia’s president reacts warmly to meeting with Pope Francis

April 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Serzh Sargsyan “stressed that this is the fifth meeting with His Holiness [over] the past few years, which speaks for itself.” 93% of Armenia’s 3 million people are members of the Armenian Apostolic Church.

