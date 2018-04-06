Catholic World News

Prospect of Vatican deal a new trial for one Catholic village in north China

April 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “Within a mile radius, the village in northern China’s Hebei province hosts a Catholic church sanctioned by Chinese authorities, two large ‘underground’ churches, and numerous smaller unofficial house churches,” according to the report. “On Good Friday, displays of faith were ubiquitous.”

