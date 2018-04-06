Catholic World News

Iraqi nun displaced by Islamic State denied UK visa

April 06, 2018

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The article notes other recent instances in which foreign bishops, priests, and religious have been denied entry into the UK.

