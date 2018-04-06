Catholic World News

Catholic leaders react to Trump’s plan to send National Guard to border

April 06, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller of San Antonio described the president’s decision as a “senseless action and a disgrace on the administration.”

