Court date in 2019 for French cardinal on abuse cover-up charge

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon, France will face trial next January on criminal charges stemming from his alleged failure to report abuse charges against a priest. Several Vatican officials will be called to testify in the case. Cardinal Barbarin has consistently denying covering up evidence of abuse. He has explained that a previous archbishop had returned the priest to active ministry after handling complaints dating back to the 1980s, and when new complaints were lodged, Cardinal Barbarin informed public authorities and suspended the accused priest.

