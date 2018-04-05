Catholic World News

Surrogate pregnancies shown more likely to involve medical complications

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A new study has found that pregnancies involving in vitro fertilization and a surrogate mother show a disproportionate incidence of medical problems including gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, low birth weight, and placenta previa. Such pregnancies are also more likely to result in Caesarean births.

