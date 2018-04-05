Catholic World News

Armenian president, prelates at Vatican for installation of new statue

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: President Serzh Sargsyan of Armenia visited the Vatican on April 5, to join Pope Francis at a ceremony at which a statue of St. Gregory of Narek was installed on the grounds of the Vatican gardens. The statue has been given to Pope Francis by the Armenian leader when the Pontiff visited his country in 2016. Also in Rome for the ceremony were Catholicos Karekin II, the head of the Armenian Apostolic Church; and Catholicos Aram I of Cilicia.

