Bishop Sanchez Sorondo defends Chinese organ-donation program, says critics ‘myopic’

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo has defended the Chinese government’s organ-donation program, and criticized as “myopic” the complaints of groups arguing against a Vatican accord with Beijing. In a letter to the International Coalition to End Transplant Abuse that China, the bishop claimed that abuses have been eliminated. Bishop Sorondo, the dean of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, caused an uproar last month by saying that the Chinese regime offers the best example of implementing Catholic social teachings. In his letter he said that opposition to a Vatican-Beijing accord comes only from ideological pressure groups.

