Catholic World News

Retired cardinals rap German bishops’ stand on Communion for non-Catholic spouses

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Three retired German cardinals have criticized the new policy approved by the German bishops’ conference, allowing for non-Catholic spouses of Catholics to receive Communion. (Seven active bishops have written to the Vatican, asking for clarification as to whether this policy is compatible with Church teaching.) Cardinals Paul Cordes, Walter Brandmüller, and Gerhard Müller have all decried the new policy.

