Holy Cross defends professor after bishop demands retraction of ‘blasphemous’ views

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: The provost of Holy Cross College has defended Tat-siong Benny Liew, the theological professor whose “highly offensive and blasphemous notions” about Jesus prompted Bishop Robert McManus of Worcester, Massachusetts, to demand a public retraction . Margaret Freijie, the dean of the Jesuit-run college, said that “academic freedom is a foundational principle,” implicitly brushing aside the bishop’s demand.

