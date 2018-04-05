Catholic World News

New papal document, on call to holiness, to be released April 9

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: A new apostolic exhortation by Pope Francis, on the universal call to holiness, will be released on April 9, the Vatican has announced. The document, entitled Gaudete ex Exsultate, is the third apostolic exhortation, following Evangelii Gaudium in 2013 and Amoris Laetitia in 2016.

