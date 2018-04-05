Catholic World News

Pope Francis prays for British baby Alfie Evans and family

April 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: A British hospital has elected to terminate the child’s life support, and the parents have exhausted all avenues of appeal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!