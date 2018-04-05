Catholic World News

In Syria, there is Easter hope, but Christians are longing for better days

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Half of Syria’s Christians have emigrated since the outbreak of civil conflict in 2011, according to a Syriac Orthodox archbishop.

