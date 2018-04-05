Catholic World News

Mexico City’s new cardinal announces audits of all parishes, changes in seminary formation

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes said that with many seminarians now coming from broken families, it is important to attend to their “human affective maturity,” so that “their wounds may be healed” and cases of pedophilia may be prevented.

