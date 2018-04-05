Catholic World News

New Asian-American, Brazilian apostles make Mormon history

April 05, 2018

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is the 2nd-highest governing body in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In an article written in 2001, the current Prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith explained why the Catholic Church teaches that Mormon baptisms are invalid.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!