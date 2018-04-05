Catholic World News
Ontario: Catholic school board keeps ban on funding anti-life charities despite backlash
April 05, 2018
CWN Editor's Note: The Halton Catholic District School Board, headquartered in Burlington (Ontario), oversees 46 elementary schools, 9 secondary schools, and 3 continuing education facilities.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
