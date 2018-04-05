Catholic World News

Prelate says that Vatican congregation will soon publish document on ‘gender theory’

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Angelo Vincenzo Zani, Secretary of the Congregation for Catholic Education since 2012, said recently that his dicastery would soon publish a document on gender theory. An additional “deeper” document is being prepared by the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith.

