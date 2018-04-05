Catholic World News

Italy: number of Orthodox Christian immigrants surpasses number of Muslim immigrants

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: Italy, a nation of 62.1 million, has a rising number of Orthodox Christian immigrants (over 1.6 million), a declining number of Muslim immigrants (1.4 million), and a declining number of Catholic immigrants (just over 1 million).

