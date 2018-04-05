Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox official calls on religious leaders to cooperate in fight against terrorism

April 05, 2018

CWN Editor's Note: “All those who [endanger] the life of people are the servants of Satan even if they cry out God’s name,” said Metropolitan Hilarion of Volokolamsk. “We should learn to discover and neutralize Satanists, thus preventing them from committing atrocities.”

